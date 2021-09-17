STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kevin Hart, Wesley Snipes' Netflix series 'True Story' to debut in November

"True Story" focuses on a comedian named Kid (Kevin Hart), who reconnects with his wayward older brother Carlton (Wesley Snipes) during a tour stop in Philadelphia.

Published: 17th September 2021 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Kevin Hart

Hollywood actor and comedian Kevin Hart (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Netflix's upcoming limited series "True Story", starring actors Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, will premiere on November 24 in the US, the streamer has announced.

The drama is written and executive produced by "Narcos" and "Narcos: Mexico" showrunner Eric Newman, as per Variety.

The story focuses on a comedian named Kid (Hart), who reconnects with his wayward older brother Carlton (Snipes) during a tour stop in Philadelphia.

The eight-episode show examines the fall-out of a lost evening the two share that threatens to destroy Kid's career.

The cast also includes Tawny Newsome, Will Catlett, Paul Adelstein, Ash Santos, John Ales, Chris Diamantopoulos, Lauren London and Billy Zane.

Charles Murray serves as the showrunner and executive producer.

Stephen Williams and Hanelle Culpepper have directed four episodes each of the series.

