Kevin Hart, Wesley Snipes' Netflix series 'True Story' to debut in November

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Netflix's upcoming limited series "True Story", starring actors Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, will premiere on November 24 in the US, the streamer has announced.

The drama is written and executive produced by "Narcos" and "Narcos: Mexico" showrunner Eric Newman, as per Variety.

The story focuses on a comedian named Kid (Hart), who reconnects with his wayward older brother Carlton (Snipes) during a tour stop in Philadelphia.

The eight-episode show examines the fall-out of a lost evening the two share that threatens to destroy Kid's career.

The cast also includes Tawny Newsome, Will Catlett, Paul Adelstein, Ash Santos, John Ales, Chris Diamantopoulos, Lauren London and Billy Zane.

Charles Murray serves as the showrunner and executive producer.

Stephen Williams and Hanelle Culpepper have directed four episodes each of the series.