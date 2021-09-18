Warner Bros developing new 'The Lost Boys' movie; Noah Jupe, Jaeden Martell to star

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Warner Bros is working on a reimagining of 1987 horror vampire movie "The Lost Boys".

Teen stars Noah Jupe of "A Quiet Place" fame and Jaeden Martell, known for starring in "It" movie series, will headline the new take on the classic movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, writer Randy McKinnon will pen the new movie with Jonathan Entwistle on board to direct.

The project will be produced by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger through their Automatik banner.

The original movie, directed by Joel Schumacher, was about two brothers who move to a California beach town and soon discovers that it is being terrorised by a stylish vampire biker gang.

"The Lost Boys" featured an ensemble cast of Jason Patric, Kiefer Sutherland, Jami Gertz, Alex Winter, plus Corey Feldman, Corey Haim, Dianne Wiest, Barnard Hughes and Edward Herrmann.