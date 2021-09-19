STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Hailey Bieber shuts down rumours that husband Justin 'mistreats' her

The 24-year-old also supermodel, Hailey Bieber, said that her husband is not only her best friend but that she feels lucky to be with someone who makes her feel special every single day.

Published: 19th September 2021 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Justin Bieber with his wife Hailey Rhodes Bieber. (Photo | Instagram)

Justin Bieber with his wife Hailey Rhodes Bieber. (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Supermodel Hailey Bieber recently shut down rumours that her pop star husband Justin Bieber mistreats her, saying it is so out of touch with reality that it's laughable.

Hailey slammed the critics in an interview with singer Demi Lovato on the latter's '4D' podcast this week, according to Page Six.

She lashed out at the ongoing rumours and addressed what she called a persistent narrative about them as a couple.

"There are so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together. Like, 'Justin is not nice to her and mistreats her' and I'm just like... it's so far from the truth and it's the complete and utter opposite," the model told Demi.

The 24-year-old also said that her husband is not only her best friend but that she feels lucky to be with someone who makes her feel special every single day.

"The truth is that we have literally never been so obsessed with each other and we have so much fun together," she added.

These statements from Hailey comes after a certain sequence of event that had happened during the couple's recent public appearances.

One recent example of that was during the VMA's last week when Justin bagged the Artist of The Year award and did not appear to hug Hailey on his way up to the stage. Although he shouted out her name publically still some took that as a shady move.

Another example is the viral Tik Tok clip that showed Justin walking through a Vegas hotel following a show, and you can see him animatedly talking to Hailey.

Some twisted that into him "yelling" at her, but as Hailey suggested, "that's complete nonsense". 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hailey Bieber Justin Bieber
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp