Best Picture for 'The Crown', Best actor for Jason Sudeikis: Here are the winners for Emmys 2021

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "The Crown" swept the 73rd edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night as the Netflix period series collected top honours, including outstanding drama series. "Ted Lasso", a comedy series from another streamer Apple TV Plus, was the second most awarded show winning the trophy of the outstanding drama series at the ceremony, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer.

Lead star Jason Sudeikis picked up the award for the outstanding lead actor in a comedy series alongside his co-stars Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein in the supporting categories.

Premium cable network HBO also struck gold with "Mare of Easttown" and "Hacks" as the two series won three honours each, with headlining actors Kate Winslet and Jean Smart scoring a big win for the respective shows.

The event was held in downtown Los Angeles outdoors at LA Live entertainment complex and was broadcast in a live telecast on CBS and on Paramount Plus.

Following is the list of the winners at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards: