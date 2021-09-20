STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series will not disappoint fans, says actor Ewan McGregor

Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the most pivotal characters of George Lucas' "Star Wars" universe.

Published: 20th September 2021 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan. (Photo: YouTube)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Ewan McGregor has teased that his upcoming limited series, based on his "Star Wars" character Obi-Wan Kenobi, will live up to the audience expectations.

McGreogor, who is reprising his role of Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi from the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy, revealed that the team has already finished shooting for the Deborah Chow-directed Disney Plus series.

"We finished shooting our series, and it was really, really good fun. I really enjoyed working with Deborah Chow, and I think it will not disappoint," he said after winning his maiden Emmy award for Netflix mini-series "Halston".

"The new technology that we employed doing it is cool, and it was a different experience than making the original three films that I did," the actor added.

'John Wick: Chapter 3' executive producer Joby Harold has penned the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which will be a single-season, six-episode show set eight years after 'Revenge of the Sith' and 11 years before 'A New Hope'.

The series also features actors Hayden Christensen, Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Maya Erskine, O'Shea Jackson Jr, Moses Ingram, Rupert Friend and Benny Safdie.

It was first portrayed by legendary actor Alec Guinness in the original 1977 movie "A New Hope".

Guinness later appeared as a force ghost in the two-follow-ups -- "The Empire Strikes Back" (1980) and "Return of the Jedi" (1983).

