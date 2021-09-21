Ashton Sanders to star as Bobby Brown in Whitney Houston biopic 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Ashton Sanders is set to play singer Bobby Brown, husband of Whitney Houston, in the biopic on the music icon.

According to Deadline, Naomi Ackie has been cast in the role of Houston in the film titled "I Wanna Dance With Somebody".

Kasi Lemmons is directing the feature from a screenplay written by Anthony McCarten.

The makers are touting the film to be an "emotional, energetic journey through Houston's career and music."

The film is being produced by McCarten's Muse of Fire Productions, Houston Estate, Grammy-winning music producer Clive Davis, Primary Wave Music, Compelling Pictures, Jackson Pictures and Black Label Media.

Houston is one of the most successful and awarded female music artist of all time.

She is also one of the bestselling recording artists of all time, selling more than 200 million records worldwide.

In her over three decades long career, the singer delivered numerous memorable tracks including "Saving all my love for you", "Where do broken hearts go", "I believe in you and me", "Step by step" and "Heartbreak hotel".

Houston won six Grammys, 16 Billboard Music Awards, 22 American Music Awards and two Emmys, among other honours.

Her final studio album was 2009's "I Look to You".

She passed away in February 2012.