STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Ashton Sanders to star as Bobby Brown in Whitney Houston biopic 

According to Deadline, Naomi Ackie has been cast in the role of Whitney Houston in the film titled "I Wanna Dance With Somebody".

Published: 21st September 2021 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

Whitney Houston.

Whitney Houston. (File Photo | Cannes official website)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Ashton Sanders is set to play singer Bobby Brown, husband of Whitney Houston, in the biopic on the music icon.

According to Deadline, Naomi Ackie has been cast in the role of Houston in the film titled "I Wanna Dance With Somebody".

Kasi Lemmons is directing the feature from a screenplay written by Anthony McCarten.

The makers are touting the film to be an "emotional, energetic journey through Houston's career and music."

The film is being produced by McCarten's Muse of Fire Productions, Houston Estate, Grammy-winning music producer Clive Davis, Primary Wave Music, Compelling Pictures, Jackson Pictures and Black Label Media.

Houston is one of the most successful and awarded female music artist of all time.

She is also one of the bestselling recording artists of all time, selling more than 200 million records worldwide.

In her over three decades long career, the singer delivered numerous memorable tracks including "Saving all my love for you", "Where do broken hearts go", "I believe in you and me", "Step by step" and "Heartbreak hotel".

Houston won six Grammys, 16 Billboard Music Awards, 22 American Music Awards and two Emmys, among other honours.

Her final studio album was 2009's "I Look to You".

She passed away in February 2012.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody Naomi Ackie Ashton Sanders Bobby Brown
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp