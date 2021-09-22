STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Adam Devine to star in 'Pitch Perfect' spin-off series

The show will follow Bumper Allen, the vocal villain who fans love to loathe, several years after viewers saw him in the films, as he moves to Germany to revive his music career.

Published: 22nd September 2021 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Adam Devine in 'Pitch Perfect 2'

Adam Devine in 'Pitch Perfect 2'.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Adam Devine will reprise his role as Bumper Allen from the first two "Pitch Perfect" movies in the spin-off series set up at Peacock.

Peacock has handed a straight-to-series order to the show, which comes from Universal Television.

Elizabeth Banks, who starred in, produced the films and directed the second movie, will executive produce the upcoming series.

According to Deadline, the show will follow Bumper Allen, the vocal villain who fans love to loathe, several years after viewers saw him in the films, as he moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.

Max Handelman will executive produce with Banks via their Brownstone Productions, along with Gold Circle Films' Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer as well as Devine and Megan Amram.

The "Pitch Perfect" films series was launched in 2012 and followed Barden University's all-women a cappella group, The Barden Bellas, as they competed against another a cappella group from their college to win Nationals.

Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp and Rebel Wilson were among the stars of the franchise.

Two sequels were released in 2015 and 2017.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adam Devine Bumper Allen Universal Television Pitch Perfect movies Anna Kendrick Pitch Perfect spinoff series
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp