Adam Devine to star in 'Pitch Perfect' spin-off series

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Adam Devine will reprise his role as Bumper Allen from the first two "Pitch Perfect" movies in the spin-off series set up at Peacock.

Peacock has handed a straight-to-series order to the show, which comes from Universal Television.

Elizabeth Banks, who starred in, produced the films and directed the second movie, will executive produce the upcoming series.

According to Deadline, the show will follow Bumper Allen, the vocal villain who fans love to loathe, several years after viewers saw him in the films, as he moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.

Max Handelman will executive produce with Banks via their Brownstone Productions, along with Gold Circle Films' Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer as well as Devine and Megan Amram.

The "Pitch Perfect" films series was launched in 2012 and followed Barden University's all-women a cappella group, The Barden Bellas, as they competed against another a cappella group from their college to win Nationals.

Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp and Rebel Wilson were among the stars of the franchise.

Two sequels were released in 2015 and 2017.