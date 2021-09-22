STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Denise Richards to headline 'The Junkyard Dogs'

The film will be produced by Chad A Verdi, Chelsea Vale, David Gere, Chad A Verdi Jr, and Paul Luba, and is currently slated for a global theatrical release in 2022.

Published: 22nd September 2021 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Denise Richards (Photo | AP)

Actress Denise Richards (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Denise Richards, best known for her role in The World is Not Enough, will be starring as the lead in The Junkyard Dogs. Billed as a family comedy, the film will be directed by Jacob Cooney, whose directorial credits include The Assault and Pitching Tents.

Cooney has co-written the film with Jamie Sykes, and according to Deadline, it tells the story of a dog named Houdini, who has to team up with his dog friends to protect their neighbourhood from the threat of burglars. Moreover, Richards will be reportedly essaying a character named Monica Sullivan, a single mother who learns about the scheme her two children and the dog have plotted to evade the burglary.

The film will be produced by Chad A Verdi, Chelsea Vale, David Gere, Chad A Verdi Jr, and Paul Luba, and is currently slated for a global theatrical release in 2022. Meanwhile, Richards’ other acting credits include Starship Troopers, The Bold and the Beautiful, Love Actually, Scary Movie 3, and Drop Dead Gorgeous, to name a few.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Denise Richards The Junkyard Dogs
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp