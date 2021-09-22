Denise Richards to headline 'The Junkyard Dogs'

By Express News Service

Denise Richards, best known for her role in The World is Not Enough, will be starring as the lead in The Junkyard Dogs. Billed as a family comedy, the film will be directed by Jacob Cooney, whose directorial credits include The Assault and Pitching Tents.

Cooney has co-written the film with Jamie Sykes, and according to Deadline, it tells the story of a dog named Houdini, who has to team up with his dog friends to protect their neighbourhood from the threat of burglars. Moreover, Richards will be reportedly essaying a character named Monica Sullivan, a single mother who learns about the scheme her two children and the dog have plotted to evade the burglary.

The film will be produced by Chad A Verdi, Chelsea Vale, David Gere, Chad A Verdi Jr, and Paul Luba, and is currently slated for a global theatrical release in 2022. Meanwhile, Richards’ other acting credits include Starship Troopers, The Bold and the Beautiful, Love Actually, Scary Movie 3, and Drop Dead Gorgeous, to name a few.

