STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Glow' star Betty Gilpin joins cast of 'Three Women'

Three Women will be based on the theme of American female desire, and focus on three women on a crash course to radically overturn their lives.

Published: 22nd September 2021 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Betty Gilpin (Photo | AP)

Actress Betty Gilpin (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Betty Gilpin, known for her work in Glee, has joined the cast of the upcoming Showtime series, Three Women. It was earlier announced that Shailene Woodley and DeWanda Wise will also be part of the show, which is based on the book of the same name by Lisa Taddeo.

Three Women will be based on the theme of American female desire, and focus on three women on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Wise plays Sloane, a glamorous entrepreneur in a committed open marriage whose life turns upside down when two sexy new strangers enter her life.

While Woodley stars as Gia, a writer grieving the loss of her family, Gilpin will play Lina, an Indiana homemaker who, after a decade in a passionless marriage, embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Taddeo will write the series and also serve as executive producer on the project. Laura Eason will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Betty Gilpin Three Women
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp