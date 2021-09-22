'Glow' star Betty Gilpin joins cast of 'Three Women'

By Express News Service

Betty Gilpin, known for her work in Glee, has joined the cast of the upcoming Showtime series, Three Women. It was earlier announced that Shailene Woodley and DeWanda Wise will also be part of the show, which is based on the book of the same name by Lisa Taddeo.

Three Women will be based on the theme of American female desire, and focus on three women on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Wise plays Sloane, a glamorous entrepreneur in a committed open marriage whose life turns upside down when two sexy new strangers enter her life.

While Woodley stars as Gia, a writer grieving the loss of her family, Gilpin will play Lina, an Indiana homemaker who, after a decade in a passionless marriage, embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Taddeo will write the series and also serve as executive producer on the project. Laura Eason will serve as showrunner and executive producer.