STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Kathryn Hahn to play Joan Rivers in Showtime limited series 'The Comeback Girl'

Hahn, who was nominated for an Emmy award for her acclaimed role as Agatha Harkness in the Disney+ series "WandaVision", will executive produce the show as well.

Published: 22nd September 2021 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Kathryn Hahn

Kathryn Hahn (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Kathryn Hahn has been tapped to play late comedy icon Joan Rivers in "The Comeback Girl", a limited series in development at Showtime.

Hahn, who was nominated for an Emmy award for her acclaimed role as Agatha Harkness in the Disney+ series "WandaVision", will executive produce the show as well.

According to Variety, Greg Berlanti will direct from executive produce and Cosmo Carlson will write and executive produce.

"The Comeback Girl" is primarily set in the aftermath of the cancellation of Rivers' late-night talk show "The Late Show", which coincided with her husband and show's producer Edgar Rosenberg's death by suicide.

The logline for the upcoming limited series is: "Trailblazer. Adored. Cruel. Diva. Joan Rivers had a life like no other. At age 54, she was a superstar comedienne, and then it all fell apart.

THE COMEBACK GIRL is the awe-inspiring untold story of how Joan Rivers persevered through near suicide and professional abyss to rebuild herself and her career to become a global icon."

Carlson, a two-time Black List screenwriter, wrote "The Comeback Girl" as a spec script.

The show is produced by Warner Bros Television, Atlas Entertainment and Berlanti Productions.

Hahn will soon be seen in Apple TV's "The Shrink Next Door".

She recently completed filming on Rian Johnson's "Knives Out 2".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kathryn Hahn Joan Rivers
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp