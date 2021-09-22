'The Queen’s Gambit' won’t return for a second season, confirms series’ executive producer

By Express News Service

Speculations surrounding the second season of Netflix’s hit limited series, The Queen’s Gambit, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, have been put to a stop. The series’ executive producers, Scott Frank and William Holberg, have confirmed the news during a recent virtual panel discussion.

While interacting with the media, Frank said, “I feel like we told the story we wanted to tell, and I worry — let me put it differently — I’m terrified that if we try to tell more, we would ruin what we’ve already told.”

The series featured Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon, a chess prodigy who disrupts the international chess scene that is dominated by men. Having premiered in 2020, the show was an instant success, topping Netflix charts worldwide. It went on to become the streaming giant’s most-watched scripted limited series with 62 million households watching the series. Meanwhile, Taylor-Joy has The Menu, Last Night in Soho, and The Northman coming up.