Chris Columbus working on 'House of Secrets' series 

The story revolves around siblings Brendan, Eleanor and Cordelia Walker, who aren’t pleased when their family relocates to a creepy Victorian house once owned by an occult novelist, Denver Kristoff.

Published: 23rd September 2021 09:35 AM

Chris Columbus (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Harry Potter director Chris Columbus is all set to make a return to the kids’ fantasy genre with a live-action series adaption of his House of Secrets books. The series is in development for Disney+. The middle school fantasy book series was written by Columbus and the late Ned Vizzini. The story revolves around siblings Brendan, Eleanor and Cordelia Walker, who aren’t pleased when their family relocates to a creepy Victorian house once owned by an occult novelist, Denver Kristoff.

The Walkers soon realize that their new neighbour has sinister plans for them, but are trapped in the magical house, travelling through the fantastical intertwined universes of Kristoff’s novels.

House of Secrets books were launched in 2013. Columbus said that he was inspired by seeing the impact of the Harry Potter novels on kids, adding that he views the books as a “cousin” to his fan-favourite 1985 movie The Goonies.

Columbus will team up with his 26th Street Pictures partners, Michael Barnathan and Mark Radcliffe to produce the series. Columbus launched the Harry Potter franchise with Sorcerer’s Stone and Chamber of Secrets. 

