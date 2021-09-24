STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oscar winner Alejandro Inarritu's next feature 'Bardo' wraps filming

Director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu

Director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANELES: Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro Inarritu has finished the production on his next film "Bardo".

The feature film, Inarritu's follow-up to the 2015 survival drama "The Revenant", is described as a "nostalgic comedy" set against an epic journey.

The story follows a renowned Mexican journalist and a documentary filmmaker who returns to his native country at an existential crossroads, one that leaves him questioning his identity, familial relations, the folly of his memories, as well as the past and current reality of the place he calls home.

According to Indiewire, "Bardo" stars actors Daniel Gimenez Cacho and Griselda Siciliani.

Inarritu has co-written the film with Nicolas Giacobone.

The duo have previously collaborated on movies “Biutiful” and “Birdman".

"Bardo" also marks the Mexican filmmaker's return to shoot and produce a film entirely in his native country since his first feature "Amores Perros" (2000).

Darius Khondji is the cinematographer, while Eugenio Caballero is on board as the production designer.

Anna Terrazas has done the costumes.

The film is being produced independently and the makers have not yet announced any release date.

