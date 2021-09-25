Daniel Craig reveals how he will feel when next James Bond is named

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood star Daniel Craig opened up about how he will feel when the next actor takes over the iconic James Bond role.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Craig is happy he was able to say goodbye to James Bond in his own way, which he did not think was going to happen.

In a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Craig said that for a while, he believed 2015's 'Spectre' would be his final time playing to iconic secret agent.

"I thought that was it. And I'm really, really happy that I was given the opportunity to come back and do [No Time to Die]," the star said on the popular UK talk show, "because we've sort of wrapped up a lot of the stories. And just a chance to come do one more was wonderful."

Bidding the legendary character farewell has been a bag of emotions, Craig said, noting that playing Bond was 16 years of his life.

"It's been incredible to do these films," he said. "It's very emotional. I'm glad I am ending it on my own terms. I'm grateful to the producers for letting me do that. But I sure miss it. I'll probably be incredibly bitter when the new person takes over."

When Craig wrapped his fifth and final James Bond film back in 2019, he gave an emotional farewell to the cast and crew, which was taped and used in the new Apple TV+ documentary 'Being James Bond'.

"A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me," said Craig, holding back tears in the doc footage.

"I know there are a lot of things said about what I think of these films, but I've loved every single second of these movies. And especially this one, because I've got up every morning, and I've had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honors of my life," added the actor.

'No Time to Die' arrives in theatres on October 8.