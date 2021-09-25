STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Film on 'Beasts of Prey' in development at Netflix

'Beasts of Prey' marks the debut novel for the author, Ayana Gray will be out on September 28 via Penguin Randomhouse imprint G. P. Putnam's Sons Books for Young Readers.

Representational image of a Netflix banner.

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Popular streaming giant Netflix is developing a feature film on the fantasy novel 'Beasts of Prey.'

'Beasts of Prey' marks the debut novel for the author, Ayana Gray who said she is thrilled to "have the opportunity to work with Melody Cooper and the incredible teams at Netflix and Clubhouse Pictures as they work on developing Beasts of Prey into a film."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the story follows two Black teenagers who strike a dangerous alliance and head out on a journey to hunt down the vicious monster menacing their hometown, uncovering deadly secrets along the way.

The book will be out on September 28 via Penguin Randomhouse imprint G. P. Putnam's Sons Books for Young Readers.

The makers of the film have tapped in Melody Cooper to adapt the screenplay.

Bryan Unkeless' Clubhouse Pictures will produce the film, with Scott Morgan set to executively produce.

