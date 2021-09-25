Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin to lead comedy film 'Moving On'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Veteran actors Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are set to reunite for the comedy film "Moving On".

The two stars currently work together on the Netflix series "Grace and Frankie", which is set to end with its upcoming season seven.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Moving On" will be written and directed by Paul Weitz, known for movies like "American Pie" and "About a Boy."

Also starring Malcolm McDowell and Richard Roundtree, the film is about two old friends who meet at a funeral and resolve to exact revenge on a widower who wronged them decades earlier.

Andrew Miano, Stephanie Meurer and Weitz will produce the movie through the banner Depth of Field.

"Moving On" will start production in Los Angeles later this year.