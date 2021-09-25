STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin to lead comedy film 'Moving On'

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are currently working together on the Netflix series "Grace and Frankie", which is set to end with its upcoming season seven.

Published: 25th September 2021 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran actress Jane Fonda.

Veteran actress Jane Fonda. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Veteran actors Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are set to reunite for the comedy film "Moving On".

The two stars currently work together on the Netflix series "Grace and Frankie", which is set to end with its upcoming season seven.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Moving On" will be written and directed by Paul Weitz, known for movies like "American Pie" and "About a Boy."

Also starring Malcolm McDowell and Richard Roundtree, the film is about two old friends who meet at a funeral and resolve to exact revenge on a widower who wronged them decades earlier.

Andrew Miano, Stephanie Meurer and Weitz will produce the movie through the banner Depth of Field.

"Moving On" will start production in Los Angeles later this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Moving On Jane Fonda Lily Tomlin Paul Weitz Malcolm McDowell Richard Roundtree
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp