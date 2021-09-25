STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
John Cena, Kathy Bates join star cast of 'The Independent'

The movie will be helmed by Emmy-nominated director Amy Rice, working from a top-ranked Black List script penned by Evan Parter.

Published: 25th September 2021 12:09 PM

John Cena

WWE star and actor John Cena (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Oscar-winning actor Kathy Bates and former WWE star John Cena have joined the star cast of the upcoming political thriller 'The Independent'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Bates and Cena have joined the previously announced cast members including actor Brian Cox and Jodie Turner-Smith.

The movie will be helmed by Emmy-nominated director Amy Rice, working from a top-ranked Black List script penned by Evan Parter.

Set in the final weeks of the most consequential presidential election in history, 'The Independent' follows an idealistic young journalist (Turner-Smith) who teams up with her idol (Cox) to uncover a conspiracy that places the fate of the election, and the country, in their hands.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Bates will essay the first female presidential candidate, while Cena, joint lead with Turner-Smith, plays an independent presidential candidate.

Ryan Cunningham of Anonymous Content and Emmy-winning producers Sam Bisbee of Park Pictures and Thea Dunlap are set to produce alongside Caddy Vanasirikul of The Exchange and Parter. Lance Acord and Jackie Kelman Bisbee of Park Pictures and Brian O'Shea and Nat McCormick of The Exchange are serving as executive producers.

Cena has had a busy summer with the releases of 'F9: The Fast Saga', 'The Suicide Squad' and Hulu's 'Vacation Friends'. He will next be seen reprising his 'Suicide Squad' role in the upcoming HBO Max series 'Peacemaker', followed by Matthew Vaughn's all-star spy thriller 'Argylle'.

Meanwhile, Bates, recently seen in Warner Brother's Richard 'Jewell', will next appear in Lionsgate's feature adaption of Judy Blume's classic novel, 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret'. She will also star in Thaddeus O'Sullivan's film, 'The Miracle Club'.

