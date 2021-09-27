Chrissy Teigen celebrates 70 days of sobriety
According to People, she's been trying to stay sober ever since she read 'Quit Like a Woman', which was gifted to her by the author, Holly Whitaker.
Published: 27th September 2021 12:47 PM | Last Updated: 27th September 2021 12:47 PM | A+A A-
WASHINGTON: Model Chrissy Teigen is extremely happy as she has completed 70 days of sobriety.
Taking to Instagram, Chrissy posted a screenshot from a tracking application that read, "My sober streak is 70 days."
"10 weeks woopwoop," Chrissy captioned the post.
Fans showered her with congratulatory messages.
"Congrats!!! One day at a time," a user commented. "Proud of you," another one wrote.
According to People, she's been trying to stay sober ever since she read 'Quit Like a Woman', which was gifted to her by the author, Holly Whitaker.
Earlier this month, she even celebrated her 50th day without consuming alcohol.