Chrissy Teigen celebrates 70 days of sobriety

Published: 27th September 2021 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

American model Chrissy Teigen

American model Chrissy Teigen (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Model Chrissy Teigen is extremely happy as she has completed 70 days of sobriety.

Taking to Instagram, Chrissy posted a screenshot from a tracking application that read, "My sober streak is 70 days."

"10 weeks woopwoop," Chrissy captioned the post.

Fans showered her with congratulatory messages.

"Congrats!!! One day at a time," a user commented. "Proud of you," another one wrote.

According to People, she's been trying to stay sober ever since she read 'Quit Like a Woman', which was gifted to her by the author, Holly Whitaker.

Earlier this month, she even celebrated her 50th day without consuming alcohol.

Chrissy Teigen
