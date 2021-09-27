STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
George Clooney -Brad Pitt movie package sparks bidding war 

A-list actors George Clooney and Brad Pitt are all set to team up again for a thriller film that is set to be written and directed by Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts.

Published: 27th September 2021 08:21 AM

George Clooney and Brad Pitt

George Clooney and Brad Pitt

By Express News Service

A-list actors George Clooney and Brad Pitt are all set to team up again for a thriller film that is set to be written and directed by Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts.

The project has started a bidding war amongst studios such as Sony, Lionsgate, Apple, Netflix, Amazon, Annapurna, Universal, MGM, and Warner Bros.

Though plot details are scarce, the film will reportedly tell the tale of two lone-world fixers assigned to the same job.

