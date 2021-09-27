George Clooney -Brad Pitt movie package sparks bidding war 

By Express News Service

A-list actors George Clooney and Brad Pitt are all set to team up again for a thriller film that is set to be written and directed by Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts.

The project has started a bidding war amongst studios such as Sony, Lionsgate, Apple, Netflix, Amazon, Annapurna, Universal, MGM, and Warner Bros.

Though plot details are scarce, the film will reportedly tell the tale of two lone-world fixers assigned to the same job.