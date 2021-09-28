Diego Luna says 'Star Wars: Andor' has wrapped filming, teases return of 'familiar faces'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Star Wars: Andor" has finished shooting, says lead star of the series Diego Luna.

Luna is reprising his role of rebel spy Cassian Andor, the cocky daredevil who helped Felicity Jones' Jyn Erso steal the 'Death Star' plans in 2016 hit "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story".

The series will be set in the early years of the Rebellion and is described as a "rousing spy thriller".

The 41-year-old Mexican actor revealed that the fans of the George Lucas' franchise are in for a treat as the series features many "familiar faces".

"You'll definitely see familiar faces. I can tell you about this project like no other because I can't spoil the ending if you've seen ('Stars Wars: Rogue One') already. No matter what I say, I can't ruin the ending," Luna told Deadline.

The actor said filming the series amid the coronavirus pandemic was a "hard-core" moment and he is proud of the team.

"To be honest, it's been such a blessing to do this job and to do it under these circumstances. I had the chance to work with a team that I couldn't be more proud of and admire more. It's a hard-core moment to be out there shooting, and we were really lucky. We're done with the shooting now and getting it ready for audiences to see it," he said.

Calling "Star Wars: Andor" a transformative experience, Luna said he is looking forward to audience's response to the series.

"While I can't say much, what I can tell you is that the experience was literally a transformation for me. It's something that I really wanted to do and that I thought I was not going to be able to do. I'm more than happy."

The 12-episode show will premiere in 2022 on Disney Plus.