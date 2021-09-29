Eva Amurri joins cast of musical Monarch

By Express News Service

Eva Amurri, the daughter of veteran Hollywood actor Susan Sarandon, has joined the cast of the upcoming music dynasty drama series Monarch. Amurri will play the role of a younger Dottie Cantrell Roman, the character that Sarandon plays in the present timeline of the series.

Created by Melissa London Hilfers, Monarch is a multigenerational musical drama about Romans, America’s first family of country music. The family is headed by a talented, tough as nails artist, Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon), who is called the Queen of Country Music.

Along with her husband Albie, she has created a country music dynasty, whose name is synonymous with authenticity. Yet, the unshakable truth is that the very foundation of their success is a lie, which begins to put their royalty in jeopardy. The heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Anna Friel) has to protect the legacy and also ensure her quest to stardom.

Amurri joins actors Friel, Beth Ditto, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Meagan Holder, Inigo Pascual, Martha Higareda, and Emma Milani in the cast. Monarch is produced by Fox Entertainment. Hilfers will write and executive produce, while Michael Rauch will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady also executive produce alongside Sandbox Entertainment’s Jason Owen. Jason Ensler will direct and executive produce the first episode. The series is slated to debut on January 30, 2022. Before Monarch, Amurri has played the younger version of her mother in Dead Man Walking and That’s My Boy.