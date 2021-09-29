STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Helena Bonham Carter coming back for 'Enola Holmes 2'

The movie featured "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown as the titular protagonist, who is the younger sister of renowned detective Sherlock Holmes, which was played by Henry Cavill.

Published: 29th September 2021 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Enola Holmes'

A still from 'Enola Holmes'.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: British star Helena Bonham Carter is officially returning for the sequel to the 2020 hit "Enola Holmes".

Directed by Harry Bradbeer of "Fleabag" fame, "Enola Holmes" was based on author Nancy Springer's six-part book series "The Enola Holmes Mysteries".

The movie featured "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown as the titular protagonist, who is the younger sister of renowned detective Sherlock Holmes, which was played by Hollywood star Henry Cavill.

Carter will once again feature as Eudoria Holmes, the matriarch of the famous sleuthing family, alongside Brown and Cavill, reported Variety.

They are joined by newcomers David Thewlis, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern, Gabriel Tierney and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss.

Actor Louis Partridge, who played Tewksbury in the movie, is also returning for the sequel.

"Enola Holmes 2" will be produced by Legendary in partnership with Netflix.

The movie is expected to start filming in London soon.

Brown and her sister Paige Brown will produce through their PCMA Productions banner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Helena Bonham Carter Enola Holmes 2 Fleabag Harry Bradbeer The Enola Holmes Mysteries Millie Bobby Brown Henry Cavill Stranger Things
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp