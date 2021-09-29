STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' to release in India on October 14, to arrive in Maharashtra a week later

Published: 29th September 2021 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'.

A still from 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Tom Hardy-starrer "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" is set to be released in Indian theatres on October 14, the makers announced on Wednesday.

A sequel to the 2018 hit "Venom", the film will be released by Sony Pictures Entertainment India in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu.

The movie will see Hardy returning as journalist Eddie Brock aka anti-hero Venom.

According to the makers, "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" will open in Maharashtra on October 22, the day the state government has allowed cinema halls to resume operations.

The film has been helmed by actor-filmmaker Andy Serkis, who took over the director's chair from Ruben Fleischer.

It will feature actor Woody Harrelson as the antagonist Cletus Kasady aka Carnage, who made a last-minute cameo in "Venom".

Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, and Stephen Graham star in supporting roles.

"Venom: Let there be Carnage" will also be released in 3D, IMAX and 4DX.

