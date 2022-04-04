STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Grammys 2022: Silk Sonic's 'Leave the Door Open' bags Record of The Year

In his acceptance speech, Anderson.Paak of 'Silk Sonic' joked about trying to stay humble while "sweeping" their categories while his creative partner Mars casually smoked a cigarette.

Published: 04th April 2022 10:27 AM

Silk Sonic's 'Leave the Door Open' bags Record of The Year (Photo | IANS)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: After winning Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song at the 64th annual Grammy Awards, 'Leave the Door Open' by the AR&B collaborative, 'Silk Sonic', won Record of The Year.

They comfortably beat ABBA, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and SZA, and Jon Batiste. Billie Eilish, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Brandi Carlile, and Lil Nas X were also among the nominees. In his acceptance speech, Anderson.Paak of 'Silk Sonic' joked about trying to stay humble while "sweeping" their categories while his creative partner Mars casually smoked a cigarette.

The duo two shared its love and admiration for all the other nominees while on stage and later announced that "drinks are on them". 'Silk Sonic' made its live debut at the 2021 Grammys in March, it later released its first album 'An Evening with Silk Sonic' in November.

Grammy Awards Grammy 2022 Silk Sonic Leave the Door Open
