Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' adds Christopher Denham, Josh Zuckerman to cast 

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the Universal Pictures project is a biopic of J Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist regarded as one of the fathers of the atom bomb.

Published: 05th April 2022 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Christopher Nolan (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Being the Ricardos" actor Christopher Denham and Josh Zuckerman, who will next be seen in "The Offer", have boarded the ensemble cast of "Oppenheimer".

Details about the characters Denham and Zuckerman are playing have not been disclosed, reported Deadline.

"Oppenheimer" is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer" by Kai Bird and the late Martin J Sherwin.

Cillian Murphy leads the cast as Oppenheimer, which is slated to be theatrically released on July 21, 2023.

The film also features a bevy of stars such as Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich, David Dastmalchian, Olli Haaskivi, Jason Clarke, James D'Arcy, Michael Angarano, Guy Burnet, Danny Deferrari, Matthias Schweighofer, Gary Oldman, Harrison Gilbertson, Emma Dumont, Devon Bostick and Trond Fausa.

Nolan is directing from his own script and producing alongside Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment's Charles Roven.

