Harrison Ford to star opposite Jason Segel in Apple comedy series 'Shrinking' 

Published: 05th April 2022 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford has been tapped to star opposite Jason Segel in the Apple TV Plus' comedy series "Shrinking".

The show, first announced in October 2021, will be penned by Segel, "Ted Lasso" co-creator Bill Lawrence and 'Ted Lasso' star, writer, and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein.

According to Variety, "Shrinking" follows Jimmy (Segel), a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks.

Ford will essay the role of Dr.Phil Rhodes, a pioneer in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy who has built a successful practice over the years that he shares with his two young proteges, Jimmy and Gaby.

He is described as a down-to earth, sharp as a tack blue collar shrink, blunt but with an ever present twinkle.

"Shrinking" will mark the "Indiana Jones" star's first ever major television role. Segel, Lawrence and Goldstein all serve as executive producers on the show. Warner Bros.Television is the studio behind the project.

PTI SHDSegel, Lawrence, and Goldstein all serve as executive producers on "Shrinking" in addition to writing.

Lawrence executive produces via Doozer Productions, with Doozer's Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer also executive producing alongside Neil Goldman.

Warner Bros.Television, where Doozer is under an overall deal, is the studio.

