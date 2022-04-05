STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Twinkle Khanna comes under attack for her remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' 

The film has been called out for its problematic politics by some critics and authors but that has not affected its box office collection as the movie, released on March 11, has minted Rs 331 crore.

Published: 05th April 2022 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Author-film producer Twinkle Khanna (File Photo | EPS)

Author-film producer Twinkle Khanna (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Author and former Bollywood actor Twinkle Khanna is being criticised on social media for making a tongue-in-cheek remark about the film "The Kashmir Files" in her Sunday column for a leading daily.

In her satirical column published on April 3 with the headline 'Did Will Smith learn a one-tight-slap lesson from India?' on the shocking turn of events at the 2022 Oscars ceremony, Khanna also wrote about how she was planning to register 'Nail Files', a title inspired by Vivek Agnihotri's recently released film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.

Under her nom de plume 'Mrs Funnybones', Khanna wrote that the potential film 'Nail Files' may revolve around a "disastrous manicure", which she said would be "better than putting the final nail into the communal coffin".

The film has been called out for its problematic politics by some critics and authors but that has not affected its box office collection as the movie, released on March 11, has minted Rs 331 crore, according to the figures given by the producers in a tweet.

The 47-year-old Khanna, who is the daughter of prolific Hindi cinema stars Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, was called out on social media by users who described her as a "shallow" Bollywood personality "devoid of morals".

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, a Kashmiri Pandit, appealed to the columnist to not be insensitive towards the plight of the community. 

Commenting on her column, Pandit tweeted Monday evening, "@mrsfunnybones ma'am, you are too late. This film (#KashmirFiles) on the genocide of #KashmiriPandits has already hit the nail on the communal coffin of #IslamicTerrorism. Request you not be so insensitive towards the genocide of 7 lac #KashmiriPandits.

" Another user wrote, "She does seem daft and insensitive to say this. All the Bollywood fraternity are shallow and devoid of morals."

 Khanna's comments come weeks after her husband and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar congratulated "The Kashmir Files" director on the success of the film, also quipping how it affected the box office business of his film "Bachchhan Paandey", which was released on March 18.

Kumar, known for his pro-establishment stand as opposed to his wife's, had last month at an event said Agnihotri has brought a "harrowing truth to light" through his film.

Khanna has been away from social media since Sunday after she shared the link to her column and retweeted it on her Twitter page.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Twinkle Khanna social media The Kashmir Files Oscars Ceremony Kashmiri Pandits Film Movie Bollywood
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp