Team Downey to roll out two 'Sherlock Holmes' web series

'Sherlock Holmes' has proven to be a massive hit for Warner Bros, with the film grossing over $524 million worldwide against a reported budget of $90 million.

Published: 06th April 2022 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

Robert Downey Jr., left, and Jude Law are shown in a scene from 'Sherlock Holmes.' (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: The 'Sherlock Holmes' film universe is all set to bleed into the medium of series. HBO Max is currently housing the early development on two shows tied to the films, sources told 'Variety'.

The potential shows would be set in the world of 2009's 'Sherlock Holmes' and 2011's 'Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows' starring Robert Downey Jr. as the master detective and Jude Law as Dr John Watson, which were inspired by the books of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. According to the sources of 'Variety', the two shows would each focus on a new character that would be introduced in 'Sherlock Holmes 3.'

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey will serve as executive producers on the shows along with Amanda Burrell of Team Downey. Lionel Wigram of Wigram productions will also executive produce, with Warner Bros. Television taking the onus of production. As per 'Variety', the Downeys first discussed creating "Sherlock Holmes" spinoff shows in 2020, though no details about the characters the projects would focus on has come to light.

'Sherlock Holmes' has proven to be a massive hit for Warner Bros, with the film grossing over $524 million worldwide against a reported budget of $90 million. 'A Game of Shadows' went on to gross over $543 million worldwide two years later. The third film was originally intended to be released in December 2020 but, due to unforeseen circumstances, it is not currently in production and does not have a specific release date.

