STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

First Captain America comic sells for $3.1 million at auction

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the price is just short of the record of USD 3.6 million, set in 2014 for Spider-Man's first comic appearance.

Published: 08th April 2022 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

The poster of 'Captain America' for representational purposes only. ( File Photo)

The poster of 'Captain America' for representational purposes only. ( File Photo)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: 1940 comic marking Marvel superhero Captain America's first appearance has been sold at an auction today for USD 3.1 million.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the price is just short of the record of USD 3.6 million, set in 2014 for Spider-Man's first comic appearance.

The "Captain America Comics No 1" was sold as part of Heritage Auctions' comics and comic art events.

The comic was released in December 1940, a year before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor that would push the United States into World War II, and features one of the comics medium's most iconic covers: the hero punching Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Comic legends Joe Simon and Jack Kirby created Captain America for Timely Comics, the predecessor to Marvel Comics.

Captain America aka Steve Rogers made his debut in Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2011 with "Captain America: The First Avenger". 

Hollywood star Chris Evans essayed the role of the superhero. He reprised the part in standalone projects "Captain America: The Winter Soldier", and "Captain America: Civil War" as well as the ensemble films "The Avengers", "Avengers: Age of Ultron", "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Comic Marvel Captain America Sold Auction Joe Simon Jack Kirby Marvel Comics Marvel Cinematic Universe
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp