Hoyeon, Renate Reinsve, Lily-Rose Depp to star in The Governesses

By Express News Service

Actor Renate Reinsve (of The Worst Person in the World fame), Hoyeon (of Squid Game-fame), and Lily-Rose Depp will star in filmmaker Joe Talbot’s upcoming movie The Governesses.

Based on author Anne Serre’s novel of the same name, the feature will have an adapted screenplay written by Talbot in collaboration with poet-novelist Olivia Gatwood.

The film will follow three rebellious governesses who upend the household-they work in by inspiriting the minds of the boys in their care, igniting the imaginations of the bohemian couple who employ them, and abandoning their charges for erotic adventures.

Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe of Element Pictures will produce the film along with Rob Richert of Talbot’s Longshot Features and Angus Lamont. BBC Film will co-finance the project alongside A24. Filmmaker Talbot previously directed the critically-acclaimed 2019 film The Last Black Man in San Francisco.

Norweigian star Reinsve most recently starred in Joachim Trier’s Oscar-nominated hit The Worst Person in the World. Hoyeon, who made her mark in Netflix’s Squid Game, will be seen next in Alfonso Cuaron’s thriller series Disclaimer. Depp, known for titles like Tusk, The King, Planetarium, Voyagers, will be seen next in HBO’s The Idol.

