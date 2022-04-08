STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sarah Jessica Parker tests positive for Covid-19

A few days ago, Sarah's husband and veteran star Matthew Broderick contracted Covid-19.

Published: 08th April 2022 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Sarah Jessica Parker (File Photo)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Sarah Jessica Parker will have to cancel perform for Broadway's Plaza Suit as she has tested positive for Covid-19.

The news of Sarah's diagnosis was confirmed by the producers of the Neil Simon play on Twitter, The Hollywood Reporter reported. "Today Sarah Jessica Parker tested positive for Covid with a second test confirming the diagnosis," the statement read.

A few days ago, Sarah's husband and veteran star Matthew Broderick contracted Covid-19.

"With both Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker positive for Covid, tonight's performance of Plaza Suite is canceled. The producers apologize for the inconvenience this has caused audience members. Everyone wishes Matthew and Sarah Jessica a speedy recovery," the statement added.

The limited engagement show began previews on February 25 and officially opened on March 28 at the Hudson Theatre. The show is set to run through June 26. 

