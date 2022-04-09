STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get engaged

Published: 09th April 2022 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

American actors and friendly exes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are 'talking about their future together'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged, the music icon confirmed on her official website The couple, who rekindled their romance in 2021 nearly 18 years after they called off their last engagement, are planning to get married now.

Lopez, 52, first teased the 'exciting and special' announcement on her Facebook and Instagram page, following which she shared an email to her inner circle.

The message shared on Lopez's website for fans included a clip of the singer admiring a huge, green diamond on her ring finger.

Lopez and Affleck, 49, first started dating after working on the movie "Gigli".

They got engaged in November 2002, but Lopez called off the engagement in early 2004, and got married to singer Marc Anthony by June of the same year. The couple went on to have twins Max and Emme in 2008.

Affleck married actor Jennifer Garner in 2005 and welcomed three children together: daughters Violet and Seraphina, and son Samuel.

Fondly addressed as 'Bennifer' by the fans and media alike, Lopez and Affleck reconciled last year in May following the pop star's split with Alex Rodriguez.

