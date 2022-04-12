STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Lucien Laviscount to return in 'Emily In Paris'

The news was announced during the show’s panel at Paley Fest.

Published: 12th April 2022 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Emily in Paris'.

A still from 'Emily in Paris'.

By Express News Service

Hollywood actor Lucien Laviscount will return to reprise his role as Alfie in the upcoming third season of Netflix’s dramedy series Emily In Paris. The news was announced during the show’s panel at Paley Fest.

Laviscount’s character Alfie was Emily’s (Lily Collins) love interest in the second season. The story focused on their friendship which evolved into a romantic relationship. It ended with Alfie returning to the UK and Emily about to reveal her real feelings for Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) when she finds out that Camille had moved in back with him.

Emily In Paris is created by the series writer Darren Star, who also executive produces along with Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns and Andrew Fleming. The show is produced by MTV Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hollywood Lucien Laviscount Netflix Emily In Paris
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp