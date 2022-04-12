Lucien Laviscount to return in 'Emily In Paris'

By Express News Service

Hollywood actor Lucien Laviscount will return to reprise his role as Alfie in the upcoming third season of Netflix’s dramedy series Emily In Paris. The news was announced during the show’s panel at Paley Fest.

Laviscount’s character Alfie was Emily’s (Lily Collins) love interest in the second season. The story focused on their friendship which evolved into a romantic relationship. It ended with Alfie returning to the UK and Emily about to reveal her real feelings for Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) when she finds out that Camille had moved in back with him.

Emily In Paris is created by the series writer Darren Star, who also executive produces along with Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns and Andrew Fleming. The show is produced by MTV Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.