Michael Bay says he would 'absolutely' work with Will Smith following Oscars slap controversy

Filmmaker Michael Bay has stated that he would "absolutely" work with Will Smith after the actor slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Published: 12th April 2022 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Michael Bay

Filmmaker Michael Bay (File photo| AP)

By ANI

According to Variety, Bay, who has directed Smith in two of his signature action movies, 'Bad Boys' and 'Bad Boys II', made the statement while speaking to Entertainment Weekly.

"Absolutely, 100 per cent. He's a very even-keeled guy. Very even-keeled," Bay said when asked about working with Smith again. Bay further opened up a bit more about the slap. "At first, immediately I'm like, 'Did this just happen?'" he said.

Bay continued, "Then I saw the yell from Will. That's a real Will yell. Will is an amazing fighter. He's studied boxing. First of all, it's wrong to do, no matter what. Let's just get that out there. But when people said, 'Oh, he could have killed him.' No, a slap is different. A punch? Yeah, you can kill someone. Will gave him a slap."

While presenting the best documentary feature award at the 2022 Oscars, Rock made a joke about Smith's wife Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

Rock said he couldn't wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia areata, star in 'G.I. Jane 2' which led Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock. Smith returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your fu**ing mouth!"

A few hours later, Smith announced his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, claiming he "willfully accepts any and all consequences for my conduct."

Later, the Academy's Board of Governors announced they were banning Smith from all events and awards appearances under the Oscars title for 10 years. Responding to it in a statement, the actor said, "I accept and respect the academy's decision." 

