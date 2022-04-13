STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Kanye West wanted to give up his career to become Kim's stylist

The 'Gold Digga' rapper was willing to throw the towel in and "dedicate his life" to dressing 'The Kardashians' star, who he was declared legally single in March.

Published: 13th April 2022 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. (File photo | AFP)

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. (File photo | AFP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Rapper Kanye West, who has officially changed his name to Ye, reportedly wanted to give up his career to become reality TV personality Kim Kardashian's stylist.

The 'Gold Digga' rapper was willing to throw the towel in and "dedicate his life" to dressing 'The Kardashians' star, who he was declared legally single in March, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

In the premiere episode of their new Hulu reality series, Kim told her friend while picking out looks for her 'Saturday Night Live' hosting gig: "Kanye wants to quit everything and dedicate his life to being my stylist."

Kim has recently moved on with 'SNL' comic Pete Davidson.

Earlier this week, the businesswoman gushed about "randomly" embarking on a romance with the 28-year-old actor in October, after she filed for divorce from Kanye - who legally changed his name to Ye - in February last year.

Kim said: "I definitely took my time. I took, you know, 10 months or something before I dated or talked to anyone, and I just wanted that time to really figure out and go through the motions: 'Am I making the right decision? How do I feel about this?' So once I went through all of the motions, I finally was, like, 'OK, guys, I am so ready to meet someone.' And I randomly did."

The reality star said she wants to be a "little bit more" guarded about her new relationship.

She explained: "I do think that I am holding, you know, a little bit more close to my heart on certain aspects of my relationship with Pete, and it feels good just to know that, like, we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that, like, not a lot of people know about."

Kim is having "so much fun" with her beau.

She added: "We were driving in the car yesterday and I just, like, looked at him and I was like, 'Thank you.' And he was like, 'What?' And I was like, 'For running errands with me, like, this is so much fun just to, like, go to a doctor's appointment or go to the dentist and just, like, run errands. I'm having so much fun.'"

Ye has since dated other women he has enjoyed dressing, such as 'Uncut Gems' star Julia Fox and now Kim lookalike Chaney Jones.

The 'Stronger' hitmaker has been out of the spotlight since he was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours for his targetted harassment of Pete and comedian Trevor Noah on the social media app.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanye West Ye Kim Kardashian The Kardashians
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp