Jessica Henwick, Hugo Weaving cast in thriller

Jessica Henwick and Hugo Weaving of Matrix will be joining Ozark star Julia Garner in the upcoming social thriller The Royal Hotel.

Published: 14th April 2022

Jessica Henwick

Jessica Henwick (Photo| IMDb)

By Express News Service

Jessica Henwick and Hugo Weaving of Matrix will be joining Ozark star Julia Garner in the upcoming social thriller The Royal Hotel. The Royal Hotel will see Garner and Henwick playing friends who are backpacking through Australia. When they eventually run out of money, the owner of The Royal Hotel (Weaving) gives them a temporary job at a bar in a remote town. However, the situation quickly grows into something more threatening and scary.

Henwick is best known for her recent role in The Matrix Resurrections. She has also appeared in the series Game of Thrones and Iron Fist and will be seen in the upcoming Knives Out 2. Weaving is famous for his iconic roles such as Agent Smith in the original The Matrix trilogy, Elrond in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and Red Skull in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Royal Hotel will be helmed by Kitty Green, who previously directed Garner in the drama The Assistant. The script has been co-written by Green and Oscar Redding. The film is being produced by Emile Sherman and Iain Canning for See-Saw Films alongside Liz Watts.

