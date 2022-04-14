STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Kristen Stewart to star in romantic thriller 'Love Lies Bleeding' 

The story centres on the extreme qualities it takes to succeed in the competitive world of bodybuilding.

Published: 14th April 2022 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Kristen Stewart

Hollywood actor Kristen Stewart (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Kristen Stewart is set to topline a romantic thriller film from director Rose Glass.

Titled "Love Lies Bleeding", the film has been set up at Hollywood studio A24 and examines a romance fueled by ego, desire and the American Dream.

Glass, best known for her 2019 indie hit "Saint Maud", is directing from the script she co-wrote with Weronika Tofilska, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The story centres on the extreme qualities it takes to succeed in the competitive world of bodybuilding.

Stewart will take on the co-lead part, the protective lover of a female bodybuilder.

A24 will produce alongside Andrea Cornwell for Lobo Films and Oliver Kassman for Escape Plan Productions.

Stewart was most recently nominated for an Oscar for her performance as Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain's "Spencer".

She will next star in filmmaker David Cronenberg's upcoming sci-fi drama, "Crimes of the Future".
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kristen Stewart Love Lies Bleeding Rose Glass
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp