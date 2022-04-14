STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Salma Hayek replaces Thandiwe Newton in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'

Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh is back on the director's chair, after having missed 2015's ''Magic Mike XXL'', which was helmed by Gregory Jacobs.

Published: 14th April 2022 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Salma Hayek

Hollywood actress Salma Hayek (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Salma Hayek has replaced actor Thandiwe Newton in the third installment of his "Magic Mike" movie series.

Set up at Warner Bros, the new film is titled 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' and will premiere exclusively on HBO Max.

According to Deadline, Newton exited the project, which she joined in December, due to personal reasons.

"Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' to deal with family matters," a Warner Bros spokesperson said in a statement.

Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh is back on the director's chair, after having missed 2015's ''Magic Mike XXL'', which was helmed by Gregory Jacobs.

Reid Carolin, who was behind the screenplays for the first two 'Magic Mike' films, is back as the writer for the project, which is in production in London.

Channing Tatum portrayed the titular character Mike Lane in Soderberg's 2012 comedy-drama movie "Magic Mike", which follows the life of a male stripper and his life at the club.

He later reprised the role for sequel 'Magic Mike XXL'.

The first two films grossed nearly USD 300 million worldwide and, in 2017, the franchise spawned the successful stage show "Magic Mike Live".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Magic Mike Salma Hayek Salma Hayek Magic Mike
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp