Doctor Strange is Magic behind the multiverse  

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

The upcoming Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is said to be the key to a new dimension in the celebrated Marvel Cinematic Universe. Based on the trailer, it looks like the bridge connecting the present to the future of the franchise, which is expected to take a different turn with upcoming titles. Naturally, expectations for the film are sky-high among the fans of the superhero. The trailers, replete with enchanting and wild visuals, of the film have also fuelled anticipation.

Addressing the gorgeous visuals of the film, Cumberbatch shares, “I think already some of the clips people have seen in the trailer spots are just exquisite. You have got to travel through many different universes in a couple of sequences, which I think are going to be truly mind-blowing and will be a cause for a revolving-door audience. I think it’s really how they are held together with a lot of real-life environments and set build.”

The actor says that the spectacular imagery of the film will challenge the imaginations of the viewer. “I love how big everyone’s imaginations get, how they somehow manage to ally with me as Strange. Also, not to mention how it would be to think about something that’s 20 stories high bearing down on him and throwing a bus at him. It’s magic. And, on the day, Strange carving that thing in half is just a big old fan with a load of people with their hair just going all over the place.

And you think, ‘How is this going to work?’ But you just give yourself into the moment, and to see the end product is just such a transformational experience for an actor.” The actor shares that experiencing the film on the big screen is nothing short of magic and that he is equally excited to watch the film. “It’s such a transformational experience to be in something in the live-action vein of filming and then see the finished results on the big screen.

You don’t know what film you are in until you have sat in the theatre. It’s magical, and I am really looking forward to that buzz. But, on the day, you just throw yourself into it with imagination and a childlike sense of play and let go of your self-consciousness because it’s ridiculous what you are trying to achieve or pretend to do. They make it look supremely cool in the end product. So, bring it on. I can’t wait to see it.”

Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness will release in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on May 6, 2022.