BTS announces new album, to be out on June 10

The development of the new album comes as BTS complete their 'Permission to Dance On Stage' tour at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, US.

Published: 17th April 2022 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

K-pop supergroup BTS

K-pop supergroup BTS. (Photo | BTS Official Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: South Korean music group BTS will release their new album on June 10, their management agency BigHit Music announced Sunday.

The development of the new album comes as BTS complete their 'Permission to Dance On Stage' tour at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, US.

BigHit Music took to Weverse, the global fan community forum, to share the news. "BTS will be back with another new album on June 10, 2022," the agency said in a statement. Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date, they added. "We look forward to your love and support for BTS' new album," BigHit said.

The official BTS Twitter page also dropped an announcement teaser covering the journey of the band that started in 2013.

The 50-second-long video flashed 'WE ARE BULLETPROOF' and '2022.6.10' towards the end of the clip. Many members of the ARMY, the fan group of the Grammy-nominated band, took to social media and asked if the name of the new album was 'WE ARE BULLETPROOF'.

BTS released the song "We Are Bulletproof: Part 2" in 2013 and followed it up with "We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal", as a continuation of the previous track.

The septet, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, released their last album 'BE' in December 2020. Post 'BE', BTS released two back-to-back English singles "Butter" and "Permission to Dance" in May and July 2021, respectively.

They were nominated for the second time for the best pop duo/ group performance Grammy for "Butter", but lost out to Doja Cat and SZA's "Kiss Me More".

