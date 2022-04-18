STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Olivia Thirlby joins Oppenheimer

The Darkest Hour actor Olivia Thirlby is set to join the cast of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film Oppenheimer.

Published: 18th April 2022 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Cillian Murphy in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'.(Photo | Universal studios)

By Express News Service

It is the biopic of J Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist regarded as one of the fathers of the atom bomb.

Olivia Thirlby

The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J Sherwin.

The film will document the life of Manhattan Project leader J Robert Oppenheimer (essayed by Cillian Murphy), the theoretical physicist whose work on the Manhattan Project led to the creation of the atomic bomb.  Written by Nolan, Oppenheimer is backed by the filmmaker alongside Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven. The film is expected to be released in theatres on July 21, 2023.
 

