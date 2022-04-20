STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Julia Roberts talks about her look in the web series 'Gaslit'

Julia Roberts shares in detail about her transformation as Martha Mitchell, with the help of prosthetics in the web series 'Gaslit'.

Published: 20th April 2022 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Julia Roberts

Hollywood actress Julia Roberts (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Hollywood star Julia Roberts shares in detail about her transformation as Martha Mitchell, with the help of prosthetics in the web series 'Gaslit', which also stars Sean Penn.

Roberts is essaying the character of Martha Elizabeth Beall Mitchell who was the wife of John N. Mitchell, United States Attorney General. She was known for her comments against the government during the Watergate scandal in the United States from 1972 to 1974.

The actress says: "This was a real team effort, and it took a lot of time to create the looks. We had lots of great photos for reference. I think Terrie Owen worked magic with the incredible wigs."

She briefs more about her look and how the entire team worked on making it perfect.

"Jean Black with the makeup and the appliance I wear inside my mouth, and the great Susie DeSanto, who has an incredible eye and was so true to how we wanted Martha to look. It was a lot of work, but it was incredibly fun to cook it up," she adds.

Directed by Matt Ross, the series also features Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin and Shea Wigham, amongst others.

'Gaslit' will premiere on Lionsgate Play from April 25.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Julia Roberts Gaslit
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp