Julia Roberts talks about her look in the web series 'Gaslit'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Hollywood star Julia Roberts shares in detail about her transformation as Martha Mitchell, with the help of prosthetics in the web series 'Gaslit', which also stars Sean Penn.

Roberts is essaying the character of Martha Elizabeth Beall Mitchell who was the wife of John N. Mitchell, United States Attorney General. She was known for her comments against the government during the Watergate scandal in the United States from 1972 to 1974.

The actress says: "This was a real team effort, and it took a lot of time to create the looks. We had lots of great photos for reference. I think Terrie Owen worked magic with the incredible wigs."

She briefs more about her look and how the entire team worked on making it perfect.

"Jean Black with the makeup and the appliance I wear inside my mouth, and the great Susie DeSanto, who has an incredible eye and was so true to how we wanted Martha to look. It was a lot of work, but it was incredibly fun to cook it up," she adds.

Directed by Matt Ross, the series also features Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin and Shea Wigham, amongst others.

'Gaslit' will premiere on Lionsgate Play from April 25.