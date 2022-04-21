STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Olivia Harrison writes poems about late George Harrison

She has written 20 original poems about her late husband for the book “Came the Lightening,” which comes out June 21.

Published: 21st April 2022

Beatle George Harrison and his wife Olivia Harrison. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Olivia Harrison, widow of Beatle George Harrison and a philanthropist and film producer, has a few words of her own to share.

She has written 20 original poems about her late husband for the book “Came the Lightening,” which comes out June 21. “Came the Lightening” also will include photographs and images of mementos and will have an introduction by Martin Scorsese, who directed a 2011 documentary about George Harrison.

“Olivia evokes the most fleeting gestures and instants, plucked from the flow of time and memory and felt through her choice of words and the overall rhythm," Scorsese writes. "She might have done an oral history or a memoir. Instead, she composed a work of poetic autobiography.”

Olivia Arias met George Harrison in the mid-1970s while she worked in the marketing department of A&M Records, which distributed Harrison's Dark Horse label. They married in 1978, a month after the birth of their son, Dhani. George Harrison died of cancer, at age 58, in 2001.

