Oscars effect: Tony Awards introduce 'no violence' policy ahead of 2022 show

The Tonys are the first known major award show to publicly institute a new no-violence policy following the Oscars on March 27.

Published: 21st April 2022 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Tony Awards have introduced a new 'no violence' policy ahead of their 2022 show following the controversy surrounding the slapgate incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The award show's producers revealed the new procedure— which clarifies how they'd handle an individual "in the event of an incident"  in a letter to ticket buyers on Wednesday, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Oscars live show was briefly interrupted when Will Smith, this year's best actor winner, slapped the comedian and presenter on the stage for cracking a joke about wife Jada Pinkett-Smith's hair. The incident shocked the Hollywood audience attending the movie gala and those who tuned in through their screens.

Smith, who later apologised to the comedian and the Academy, has been banned from Oscars and their other related events for a decade.

In the letter obtained by THR and sent by Tony Awards Productions to possible ticket buyers for the 75th annual show, producers wrote, "The Tony Awards has a strict no violence policy. In the event of an incident, the perpetrator will be removed from the event immediately," the letter read.

The new policy and other details were reportedly introduced among other standard policies to that include the dress code, seating, and vaccination required to attend the New York event. The Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 12.

