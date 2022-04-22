STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Mockingbird: Alma Har’el to direct sci-fi novel adaptation

The critically acclaimed filmmaker Alma Har’el will helm the adaption of Walter Tevis’ 1980 novel, Mockingbird.

Published: 22nd April 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Alma Har’el

Alma Har’el

By Express News Service

The critically acclaimed filmmaker Alma Har’el will helm the adaption of Walter Tevis’ 1980 novel, Mockingbird. The Honey Boy director will work alongside Searchlight Pictures to bring Tevis’ Nebula Award-nominated fiction to life. 

Set in an apocalyptic future, Mockingbird tells the story of a dull and gloomy time for Earth and humans. That hope rests on the shoulders of a complicated love triangle between a man, woman, and android.Backing Har’el in the production of Mockingbird will be producer J Miles Dale and Robert Schwartz. Har’el will also serve as a producer alongside her longtime collaborator Christopher Leggett. 

Har’el rose to fame when she helmed the Shia LaBeouf led film Honey Boy in 2019. Next, she’ll direct and executive produce Apple TV+’s limited series Lady in the Lake, starring Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o. A release date is not yet set for Mockingbird.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Walter Tevis Mockingbird Lady in the Lake Searchlight Pictures
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp