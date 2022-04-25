Britney Spears takes 'little social media hiatus' after sharing 10-year music break

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Britney Spears wants to take some time off social media. The singer, who is expecting her first child with her fiance Sam Asghari, has announced that she is taking "a little social media hiatus."

Making use of Instagram, the 40-year-old wrote: "I'm going on a social media hiatus for a little while (phone emoji) !!!" alongside a video of a baby lounging in a chair with sunglasses, a robe and rollers in their hair. She continued, "I send my love and God bless you all !!!" adding some red heart and rose emojis, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Spears' social media departure announcement came a little over two weeks after she announced her pregnancy.

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back. I thought, 'Geez … what happened to my stomach ???' My husband said, 'No you're food pregnant silly !!!' " she wrote in an Instagram post she shared on April 11.

"So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby."

She even announced that she's planning to take a long break from the music industry to focus on herself.

When reflecting on her past dealings of "waiting and waiting in those dressing rooms with my dad" as a performer for 14 years, she wrote, "They've ruined the thrill of the business for me 100000% !!!" before exclaiming, "Let's make it a 10 year break !! With a baby on the way, my thought this morning was, 'I'm so scared to make a mistake … Will I be thoughtful enough ??? Will I be instinctive enough ???'"

More recently, Britney shared that being pregnant with her baby made her crave carbs more than before.