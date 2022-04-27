STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Adrien Brody to star in Peacock series 'Poker Face'

Brody is cast opposite Natasha Lyonne in the 10-episode show which marks the small screen directorial debut of filmmaker Rian Johnson.

Published: 27th April 2022 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Adrien Brody and his girlfriend Lara Lieto. (File Photo)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Oscar winner Adrien Brody has boarded the cast of "Poker Face", an upcoming mystery drama series from Peacock.

Brody is cast opposite Natasha Lyonne in the 10-episode show which marks the small screen directorial debut of filmmaker Rian Johnson, reported Deadline.

Johnson, known for "Knives Out" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" films, is also the creator, writer and producer of "Poker Face".

Details about the series or its characters have not been disclosed beyond the show being described by Johnson as a fun, character driven, case-of-the-week mystery.

Johnson also executive produces the series alongside his T-Street partner Ram Bergman and the company's television president Nena Rodrigue. Lyonne serves as an executive producer via her Animal Pictures banner.

Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens will co-executive produce for the company.

Lilla and Nora Zuckerman are credited as executive producers and showrunners.

"Poker Face" also stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, Benjamin Bratt and David Castaneda.

Brody was last seen in "The French Dispatch", a 2021 film directed by Wes Anderson. He currently plays legendary basketball coach Pat Riley in HBO's LA Lakers series "Winning Time".

