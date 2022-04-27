STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'The Batman 2' officially announced; Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson to return

Robert Pattinson, who played the titular superhero in the Matt Reeves-directed movie, will return for the sequel along with the filmmaker.

Published: 27th April 2022 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'The Batman' trailer. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood studio Warner Bros has officially announced a sequel to its recent superhero hit "The Batman".

The studio shared the news of "The Batman 2" during its presentation at the CinemaCon on Tuesday night, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"Matt took one of our most iconic and beloved superheroes and delivered a fresh. Matt Reeves, Rob Pattinson and the entire team will be taking audiences back to Gotham with 'The Batman 2'," Warner Bros movie chief Toby Emmerich said during the presentation.

"The Batman" featured Pattinson as the caped crusader, who has been fighting crime in Gotham City for two years, uncovering corruption while pursuing the Riddler (played by Paul Dano), a serial killer who targets Gotham's elite.

It also featured Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin.

The movie, which was released in theatres worldwide in March this year, has so far raked in over USD 750 million at the global box office.

