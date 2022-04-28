STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Justin Lin drops out of Fast & Furious 10

Fast & Furious director Justin Lin announced that he will no longer direct the franchise’s next instalment Fast X, which went on floors last week.

Published: 28th April 2022 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Fast and Furious . ( File Photo)

Fast and Furious . ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

Fast & Furious director Justin Lin announced that he will no longer direct the franchise’s next installment Fast X, which went on floors last week. The filmmaker, who co-wrote the movie’s script with Dan Mazeau, will remain involved with the project as a producer, according to Variety.

Lin wrote on social media, “With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast X, while remaining with the project as a producer.” Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases,” the filmmaker’s statement continued. 

“On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support and for welcoming me into the FAST family.”

Production on Fast X started on April 20, with franchise stars Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Ludacris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron returning. New cast members include Michael Rooker, Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior and Brie Larson. At the end of the first week of filming, Diesel posted a video to Instagram with Lin, teasing that the movie felt like “the beginning of an epic ending.”

While promoting F9, Lin opened up to Variety about the direction of the planned tenth and eleventh installments of the franchise, saying he and Diesel began charting the road map nearly a decade ago.Sources say that production on the main unit has briefly paused while Universal locks in a replacement director, while the second unit continues filming.Fast X is planned for a May 19, 2023 theatrical release. Lin directed five Fast and Furious movies since 2006.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fast & Furious Justin Lin Fast X Diesel Universal Fast and Furious
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp