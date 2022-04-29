STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Camila Mendes joins romantic comedy Musica

Camila Mendes of Riverdale-fame has joined the cast of Musica.

Published: 29th April 2022 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Camila Mendes (Photo | AP)

Hollywood actor Camila Mendes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Camila Mendes of Riverdale fame has joined the cast of Musica. The actor will be seen pairing up opposite Rudy Mancuso, who is also directing the film. The film is currently in development at Amazon Studios and Wonderland Sound and Vision, the banner behind films like Love Hard, Holidate and Tall Girl.

Billed as a romantic comedy, the film will reportedly follow a young man, played by Mancuso, who is obsessed with music and wrestles with the uncertainty of life and Brazilian culture in New Jersey.

Deadline reports that the film will enter production shortly. In addition to directing, Mancuso also co-wrote the script along with Dan Lagana, and will also compose the film’s original score and soundtrack.Camila Mendes, meanwhile, has Strangers and Ameican Sole, coming up.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Camila Mendes Riverdale fame Rudy Mancuso Amazon Studios Wonderland Sound Movie
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp